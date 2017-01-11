‘Star Wars Rebels’ Season 3 Update: Episode 14 ‘Warhead’ Sneak Preview Released; New Character to Be Introduced

Disney Channel and Lucasfilm's animated television show, "Star Wars Rebels" is all set to air its fourteenth episode Jan. 14 at 8.30 p.m. ET/PT. According to reports, the new episode to be aired this week will feature new characters in the show.

According to Comic Book, the upcoming episode will show that the Chopper Base and their Ghost Crew led by Ezra, is not a secret anymore. Ezra has been working with the rebels to strengthen them by acquiring new resources so that they can eliminate the Empire. But soon, an Imperial mole, masked as a damaged droid who is brought to the Atollon Base by Zeb and Chopper, is sent in to spy on the rebels and their activities. However, they soon discover that this broken droid is no one else but an infiltrator who is programmed to destroy the rebels and their secret base.

Meanwhile, a report by Den of Geek reveals that before Disney rebooted Lucasfilm's "Star Wars" Extended Universe, Grand Admiral Thrawn was a very popular character of the series. This character is all set to comeback in the Disney channel animated series.

In another report, premiere episode of of "Star Wars Rebels" that aired on Jan 7 showed one of the most famous characters from the "Star Wars" series, Obi Wan. The fans are not only excited about his return but looking forward to see his character develop on the show.

There are plenty of "Star Wars" characters that have struck with the viewers, becoming some of the most famous ones in the series. However, it is safe to say that most of these fan-favorites are also characters from the movies. But there are also some characters that are as popular as the Skywalkers but are only present in the Disney animated shows. One such example is that of Ashoka Tano, an apprentice of Jedi and Anakin Skywalker.