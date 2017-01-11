‘Grimm’ Season 6 Spoilers: Show Approaching Series Finale; Nick’s Love Triangle Mystery Solved

Spoiler Alert. Read only if you wish to know more about the story.

According to an interview with executive producers, David Greenwalt and Jim Kouf, the duo told TVGuide.com that the stick has an important role to play in the show's finale. If the spoilers are any indication, fans should prepare themselves for a sad ending for their favorite character, Nick (David Giuntoli) and the members of Scooby Gang.

The producers also reveal that Nick doesn't like the fact that he is becoming more and more dependent on the stick. Fans will be able to see in the sixth season what the stick does and the importance it holds for Nick. The show will also reveal the stick's religious consequences which makes Nick regretful about discovering it in the black forest. "Very soon, and ultimately very tragically and sadly," Greenwalt added about the ending.

Based on these teasers, fans are wondering if Nick will eventually die in the series finale. Despite the speculations, showrunners assured fans that they will enjoy what they see in the end. The ending will make them want to see more of "Grimm."

Meanwhile, season 6 will not only feature the stick and its implications, but also finally answer the question of love triangle among Nick, Eve/Juliette (Bitsie Tulloch) and Adalind (Claire Coffee). Coffee revealed in an interview with IGN that fans of team Nick and Adalind will be happy to see how the mystery of love triangle unfolds.

The spoilers and show teasers indicate that even though Juliette returned in NBC's Season 5 finale, Nick will still choose to go with Adalind. Diana is also expected to play a crucial role in uniting Nick and Adalind in the upcoming season of "Grimm."

On to its second episode, 'Grimm' season 6 episode 2, titled "Trust Me Knot," is all set to air on NBC on Jan 13, 2017.