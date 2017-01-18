‘Star Wars: Episode VIII’ Update: Luke Skywalker to Have New Force Powers, Reveals Leaked Scene; First Teaser May Release in April

Spoiler Alert

By now the fans are already aware that there will be a conflict between Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) and Knights of Ren. Another confrontation will be of Rey (Daisy Ridley) on Ahch-To.

According to the latest video posted on Mike Zeroh's YouTube channel, there will also be a skirmish between Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and his uncle. Even though the filming of the movie was set in Skelling Michael in Ireland, the production crew also built an artificial set of beehives, originally presumed to be a conscious step towards environmental concerns. However, the latest leak suggests that there might have been another reason for the makeshift set.

Advertisement

The source explains that after his fight with Kylo Ren, he becomes so enraged that a beehive hut explodes. This is the first time in "Star Wars Episode VIII" that the fans will be able to experience the real powers of old Jedi. This can also be the reason why he chose Ahch-to as his hideout.

However, the real reason of hut's explosion is not known. If it was accidental, then it is an indication of Luke's unrestrained power. It is also noteworthy that the confrontation between Luke Skywalker and Kylo Ren may not be as iconic as the one between Darth Vader and his son. However, if the leak is in fact true, a battle between uncle and nephew will be a fun thing to watch.

Meanwhile, a recent report surfaced claiming that the work on "Star Wars: Episode VIII" trailer started weeks ago. The video is likely to release in April during the Celebration event. The title of the film is yet to be released.

The film is set for release on Dec. 15 in Australia.