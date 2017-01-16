‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Update: Release Date Likely pushed Back Until 2018

The opening title from the Star Wars film series is shown on screen while musicians perform during 'Star Wars: In Concert' at the Orleans Arena May 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo : Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Even though the "Star Wars" installment is expected to release in Dec. 2017, the film's official title is still a mystery, just like any other update associated with the upcoming movie.

But Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, recently dropped a hint that the film's first teaser will most likely be out in Spring 2017. While the date of the trailer is still not known, the fans may have to wait longer for not only the trailer but also the film's release.

According to Hollywood Reporter, "Star Wars: Episode 8" trailer might have been delayed to keep the excitement for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" alive. This kind of explains why the filmmakers may have chosen to keep the teaser under wraps.

Meanwhile, there is another speculation that due to monumental success of "Stars Wars: The Force Awakens," the filmmakers are under immense pressure to make the sequel even better. There is also rumor that Rian Johnson had to re-write a few scenes, leading to the delay in film's release until Christmas 2017.

But a recent rumor has emerged claiming that the film's release may get delayed further due to strike threatened by lighting technicians, Cinema Blend reported. The British film lighting technicians are incensed for not getting a pay raise in the last four years. Due to this reason, they have decided to abruptly stop their work, throwing the film release schedules off balance.

This could mean worse for "Star Wars: Episode 8" fans as the film's release may get delayed un to 2018. While this could mean a no "Star Wars" year for the fans, but they will also get to enjoy highly anticipated films, Episode 8 and "Han Solo" in the same year.

For now, it is not known if the Hollywood producers have successfully managed to strike a deal with the lighting technicians to get their respective projects going. It is only when the offer, made by the production house of all the films that will be affected by the strike, is accepted unanimously by the technicians will all the projects, including "Star Wars: Episode 8," will progress further.