MacBook Air 2017 News & Release Date: Apple Rumored to Kill 2017 MacBook Air Lineup

MacBook Pro 2016 was one of the most awaited laptops of last year but it did not receive the response the Cupertino-based tech giant was expected. MacBook Air launched slight modifications during the first half of 2016 and was rumored to give a serious upgrade to the variant. But the October keynote event did not even mention anything about Air, leaving fans to wonder if the company will axe the model.

According to industry analyst from IHS Securities, Apple is downsizing its MacBook production by 16% due to market's lukewarm interest in their laptops, ITHome reported. As a result, a rumor started to do the rounds that the company will use this as an opportunity to completely remove the lineup from MacBook range.

As against 16.2 million units manufactured by Apple in 2016, this year there will only be 13.6 million units, leading to speculation that 11-inch MacBook Air will be done and dusted. However, 13-inch variant might still be available.

Even though the industry experts and the fans are almost prepared that there will be no MacBook Air 2017, the latest MacBook Pro launched last year can make up for the Air models with its light and sleek design. Apart from that, the company also has a 12-inch MacBook that is still very much available, only much thinner and lighter than its predecessors.

Meanwhile, the latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro is also reportedly designed in such a way that it can act like a laptop when needed, signaling the end of MacBook Air.

According to MacWorld, should there be a MacBook Air 2017, it will be released sometime in March or May this year. However, nothing has been confirmed by Apple yet. Hence, the fans should take this update with a grain of salt.