Monday, January 16, 2017 | Updated at 5:47 AM ET

Alien News: Number of Dark Triangle UFO Sightings Increase in Cities Across Europe, USA & UK

By Kanika Gupta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 05:21 AM EST
A sticker declares the existence of flying saucers from the window of a car parked on property near Jamul, CA, October 15, 2000.

A sticker declares the existence of flying saucers from the window of a car parked on property near Jamul, CA, October 15, 2000.(Photo : Getty Images/David McNew)

According to recent reports, series of supposed UFO sightings across Europe and UK led many to believe about the existence of aliens. However, UFO expert Nigel Watson from UK, also the author of UFO Investigations Manual, explains that he knows what these sightings are and it is likely to be from space.

Watson reveals that the apparent UFO sightings is perhaps being confused with planet Venus, that has been visible in the night sky since new year, explaining the rise in sightings claim, Express reported.

He adds that it not only appears bizarre to human eyes but may look weirder due to camera lens and autofocusing that may give the impression a "stationary object is darting about." He also asks witnesses if they saw a speck of light or saw it turn into a halo. This light in question, Watson reveals, may have been Venus or a "drone carrying a light."

However, there are many UFO sightings that have reasonable explanations and just a few that can be attributed to inexplicable phenomena. The UFO expert also claims that there have never been any credible images of alien ships.

Meanwhile, two strange dark triangle UFO sightings were also reported from Louisville, Kentucky and Las Vegas, Nevada. There have been several reports of dark triangle UFO spotting, especially in UK and US. These dark triangle UFOs are described as triangular aircrafts that float silently at low altitudes. Some reports also claim that USAF Aurora aircraft is often confused to be the UFO ship.

At the same time, another UFO sighting emerged from Summerlin in Las Vegas in Sunday, Jan. 8. The witness, who videotaped the apparent UFO said he saw it from his backyard, according to LUFOS. The witness reveals that he is not sure what the object was but a local newspaper referred to it as extra-terrestrial.

