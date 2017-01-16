Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

iPhone 8 News: Design Leak Suggests Wireless Charging, Upgraded Water & Dust Resistance in Upcoming Models

By Kanika Gupta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 16, 2017 04:34 AM EST
One of the first customers to buy a new iPhone walks out of an Apple store in Manhattan on September 16, 2016 in New York City.

One of the first customers to buy a new iPhone walks out of an Apple store in Manhattan on September 16, 2016 in New York City.(Photo : Getty Images/Spencer Platt)

According to previous reports, Apple was expected to shift to an all-glass design for their new flagship iPhone that the Cupertino-based tech company may launch this year. If the latest leak is any indication, there is a possibility that Apple will redesign their iPhone chassis from aluminum to forged steel. Due to this simple material switching, it is speculated that the upcoming iPhone 8 will be able to support wireless charging, Forbes reported.

Meanwhile, the recent leak also suggested that Apple iPhone 8 will improve their dust and water resistance by upgrading to IP68, MacRumors reported. With this feature, the phone can stay submerged under 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes, without being affected.

There are also reports that the radical design change anticipated in iPhone 8 will include removal of home button, after Apple removed the headphone jack from their iPhone 7. Other changes may include edge-to-edge OLED display screen with integrated Touch ID button.

2017 will be the 10th anniversary of the iPhones, so it is safe to assume that the company has something special planned for its iPhone 8. Based on this expectation, there are plenty of rumors circulating online indicating that Apple's next flagship phone will worth the hype. Along with major design improvements, it is also speculated that the tech giant may avoid calling their next iPhone as follow-up "S" model and instead give it a whole new number, iPhone 8, to mark the beginning of new series.

At the same time, the company has traditionally launched the "S" model after its numerical progression. So the question is, whether Apple will skip the naming convention tradition and name their new handset iPhone 8 or continue with the 7S series.

Apple enthusiasts should note that these updates are all rumors and should take the information with a grain of salt, until confirmed by the company.

