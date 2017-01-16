‘Hunting Hitler’ season 2 spoilers: Investigations Claim Hitler Faked his Own Death; Fled to South America after WW2 to start Fourth Reich

According to Bob Baer, a former agent of CIA, after scrutinizing secret documents he suggested that the Second World War Nazi leader, Adolf Hitler, reportedly fled to South America in a submarine. This report comes in contrast to commonly held belief that Hitler committed suicide in his bunker and was found dead with his wife, Eva Braun.

This claim will be further explained and revealed on History Channel's documentary called "Hunting Hitler," The Mirror reported. In his investigation, Baer worked with Tim Kennedy, US Special forces sergeant who assisted in Osama Bin Laden's capture.

Kennedy said that the examination of FBI files supports the claim that Hitler never died on Apr. 30, 1945 as it is commonly believed. Baer and Kennedy together analysed hundreds of declassified documents, that were released by FBI in 2014. It is in between these pages that the two investigators found the evidence to back their theory that Hitler never died in his bunker on that fateful day.

Advertisement

In fact, another set of documents reveal that Fuhrer's body was never really found, which would have been a conclusive proof that Hitler is indeed dead. The team also explains that it was easy for Hitler to fake his own death by using a body double. The corpse that the Russians found at the bunker was short by five inches and had a relatively smaller skull.

After escaping from a secret exit, Hitler reportedly flew out on a military plane to Argentina, from there he was transported in a submarine to another location. The investigative team asserts that it is from this secret military compound that he planned to lead "Fourth Reich," Metro reported.

These shocking discoveries will be explained by the investigators and explored on "Hunting Hitler" to be aired on History Channel tonight at 10 pm.