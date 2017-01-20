DC’s Upcoming ‘Wonder Woman’ Plagued by Same Problem as ‘Suicide Squad, ‘Justice League’ & ‘Batman Vs Superman;’ Film is a Disaster, Reveals Insider

Gal Gadot, playing the wonder woman in the upcoming DC film of the same name is all set for release this year. After DC failed to impress critics with "Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice" and "Suicide Squad," "Wonder Woman" was touted as the DC blockbuster in the making.

Even though the film is still months away from being released, one of the reviewers, Sasha Perl-Raver, revealed on a YouTube show "Schmoes Knows" that they have an inside scoop on the upcoming "Wonder Woman."

According to the insider, the new DC film has the same problems that "Batman Vs. Superman" had. The story lacks narrative flow which makes the plot very confusing. If this review is indeed true, then the fans who have been waiting for the film will be very disappointed, despite receiving positive reaction to the teaser released in 2016.

Advertisement

Even though the film is already plagued with a negative insider review, film's producer Deborah Snyder promises fans that the new solo superhero film will be a lot different than other DC cinematic ventures. She told Variety that "Wonder Woman" is nowhere similar to "Suicide Squad" or "Batman V Superman." Deborah added that they choose film directors who bring their own personality to the film.

Chris Pine, the movie's leading actor, revealed that Patty Jenkins, director of the DC film, will have a bit of romance, thriller and action, catering to wider audiences.

Meanwhile, new reports claim that Zack Snyder's "Justice League" is also troubled by structure and narrative flow, just like other DC films. It will be difficult for DCEU to recover if "Wonder Woman" and "Justice League" is met by same critics' reception and failure.

"Wonder Woman" is slated to release on June 23 on theaters, and will be followed by "Justice League" on November 17.