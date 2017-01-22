Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Gigi Hadid's Gold Band Stirs Rumors Of Engagement With Zayn Malik

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 22, 2017 06:48 PM EST
Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik attend the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City(Photo : Getty Images/Neilson Barnard)

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik may not have confirmed the news but rings can interpret what's going on in a relationship and as the gold band on her finger stays, there is a silent confirmation of their engagement. The couple had been an item since November 2015, although this has been Zayn Malik's second engagement, the first from previous girlfriend 'Little Mix' Perrie Edwards. From the looks of the former 'One Direction' singer, his current relationship with Gigi Hadid shows a serious commitment to each other.

The 'Victoria Secret' model has never been more beautiful with her golden ring as she wears it on her wedding finger as per reports from Dailytimes. The young model has been going out with Zayn Malik for quite some time and they have been showing signs of a serious relationship whenever they are together or on social media. Recently they were spotted at the Met Gala together attending the event and also on the set of Vogue where they did some photo shoots for the company.

Based on reports from POPSUGAR, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been showing some developments on their relationship, however, there were no confirmations. Only the golden ring Gigi Hadid suddenly wore as she steps out in New York City Monday and Zayn Malik's knuckles tattooed with 'Love' as he posted it on social media are the only indication. Rumor has it that the engagement was done during the holidays, on Christmas day.

Social media is not all clueless to the growing relationship of Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid as they were continuously updating their accounts with photos. As they recently shared a rare photo together, fans and followers cannot help but gush at the sweetness of each other's smile. The 'One Direction' singer and young model had been dating for months now but they are already showing clear signs of happiness and true love for each other.

 

 

