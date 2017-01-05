Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Friday, January 06, 2017 | Updated at 12:33 PM ET

Adele And Simon Konecki Spotted Wearing Their Wedding Bands: Grammy Winner and Long-Time Partner Is Rumored To Have Secretly Married

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
Adele In Concert - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Adele and long-time partner Simon Konecki may have already wed as they were recently spotted wearing matching gold bands last week. Although their love for each other is not a secret considering how Adele has sacrificed a lot for her career to focus on her relationship with Konecki and the coming of their first child. But the seeming power couple lacks something to fully strengthen their love and maybe the answer is already right on their ring fingers, revealing their secret union.

According to reports from POPSUGAR, Adele went out to the streets of Los Angeles to do her groceries on December 27, unaware of the prying eyes that caught her somewhat wedding band. After four days, Simon Konecki went for a father-son bonding with their four-year-old son as they went for shopping, as he wears the same gold band on his ring finger. Still, media would want a clarification from the couple to fully rule out the speculations and doubt, and finally call her Mrs. Adele Konecki.

After so much effort, Adele and Simon Konecki or even through their reps has not confirmed the rumored wedding that may have taken place. As Entertainment Tonight reports, they have kept mum and has not commented on the recent sightings of them wearing wedding bands. Seemingly, they were caught unguarded as the couple has apparently least expected that their small rings will be noticed.

However, remembering her last October interview, the 'Hello' singer prioritizes more on making babies with Simon Konecki than tying the knot with her nearly five years partner. Thus there is no surprise when came November, after finishing her North American leg of her world tour, she announced a possible temporary career hiatus in order to have another baby. For the Grammy winner, this will be the second time her personal life wins over her profession.

