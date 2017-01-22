'Fuller House' Producer Gets The Original 'Full House' In San Francisco: Cast Thinks Its Too Small For 12 Members and Some Neighbor-Problems To Avoid

As Jeff Franklin bought the iconic 'Full House' in San Francisco, memories of the 90's hit TV series would somehow support the current 'Fuller House' ratings. The show's producer's decision to buy the original Tanner house may have its benefits and also its disadvantages, considering the big investment he has to take his responsibility. But as the production and its cast are so excited to have their planned slumber party, the 'Fuller House' may be literally too full for the house to accommodate.

Jeff Franklin, the show's producer himself will gladly host the slumber party/reunion with the original cast Candace Cameron Bure who plays D.J and Jodie Sweetin aka Steph. The iconic house was bought by Jeff Franklin for $4 million and has never been so happy regardless of the little space they will have a set for their TV series. Although some of its cast like Jodie Sweetin have already doubted they will ALL fit in the house as there are currently 12 members of the family to squeeze in based on reports from Yahoo News.

Right now, 'Full House' will be in its 30th year in September and the cast is planning not only once but a lot of slumber parties to happen in the iconic house. Jeff Franklin even made a concrete mold of their handprints in the backyard but he has also made a list of rules outside for fans and visitors. Based on reports from PEOPLE, rules like 'No Littering', 'No Loud Talking' and 'No Double Parking' are among the rules the show's producer has strictly implemented, in order not to be called 'rude' by the neighbors.

Having this house as one of the show's set would mean coming of fans and visitors to the house, which the neighborhood may not like. As Jeff Franklin jokingly injects, as much as the whole cast and crew of 'Fuller House' are excited and happy to be there, neighbors may not like the idea of a lot of activities going on outside their backyard.