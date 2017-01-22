'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 8: Episode 14 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip; Miguel Ferrer Dead at 61

Series regular Miguel Ferrer of "NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 8 officially announced dead last Thursday. January 19, 2017. On the bright side, the official plot description of episode 14 'Under Siege' have been revealed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, CBS officially announced Miguel Ferrer dead on Thursday, January 19, 2017, of throat cancer at his Los Angeles home. He was 61 years old.



Ferrer played assistant director Owen Granger on "NCIS: Los Angeles" since 2012. Before that, he played the chief medical examiner and boss to series star Jill Hennessy for the six seasons of NBC's "Crossing Jordan."



He began his career in the early 1980s with guest shots on TV series. In 1990 he scored a signature role as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield on David Lynch's smash "Twins Peaks."



He was the son of actor Jose Ferrer and singer-actress Rosemary Clooney, and a cousin of George Clooney.

As for the official plot synopsis for episode 14, Spoilers Guide notes, "Henrietta 'Hetty' Lange goes rogue, leaving the NCIS team completely in the dark, and the mole kidnaps one of the agents."

For a quick rundown of episode 13 "Hot Water" Gosh! TV reported that NCIS Special Agent G. Callen (Chris O'Donnell), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), and Owen Granger (Miguel Ferrer) got arrested after they have planted evidence the day Under Secretary Corbin Duggan (Jackson Hurst) arrived for Hetty's resignation.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" Season 8 episode 14 is titled as "Under Siege". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, January 29, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on CBS Television Network.

"NCIS: Los Angeles" is an American action television series combining elements of the military drama and police procedural genres.