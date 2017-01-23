‘Star Wars Rebels’ Update: Show to Officially Take a Break Until February; ‘Trials of Darksaber’ Receive Phenomenal Reviews

According to an official update by Lucasfilm PR and "Rebels Recon," series' official after-show, the next episode, "Legacy of Mandalore," will be aired on Feb. 18, 2017. No specific reasons were mentioned for the pause.

A report by ComicBook revealed that there are multiple factors responsible for the show's hiatus. For starters, February is a good time to get new advertisers onboard and score additional season orders. This could be the reason why the show is holding off one of their most pivotal episodes for a later date.

In the meantime, fans have an option of re-watching this season on DisneyXD website and app to gain clues about the upcoming episode. There are many Sabine-centric and Mando-centric episodes that can be worth watching again.

Meanwhile, "Trials of Darksaber," the previous episode, was extremely well received due to its tight execution. According to the episode, it was clear that Sabine would be training to use the weapon and make the upcoming episodes more "action-packed." The story stayed focused on her training that made the episode so much more impactful, revealing Sabine's internal struggles, IGN reported.

Sabine's character was given a beautiful expansion through the training and how her dark past defines who she is. At the same time, the episode also shared some interesting insight on how lightsaber connects with its user through the Force.

This episode was an exciting and aesthetic portrayal of Sabine through her range of emotions, right from her offhanded feelings to her suffering as she finally opens up. The beauty of this admission lies in how Sabine revealed everything while she was training. Tiya Sircar did a fabulous job in presenting the perfect visual illustration of Sabine's state of mind.

At the same time, there were also plenty of moments like Sabine's access to Mandalorian vambraces and the fact that these rare weapons were developed to help Mandalorians beat a Jedi. The animation in this episode also revealed the history of Darksaber, a classic example of perfect simulation.

"Star Wars Rebels" airs Saturdays at 8.30 pm ET/PT on DisneyXD.