‘Han Solo’ Spinoff Update: Woody Harrelson Confirmed for ‘Star Wars’ Spinoff; All There Is to Know About the Standalone Movie

Alden Ehrenreich, who will play Han Solo, on stage during Future Directors Panel at the Star Wars Celebration 2016 at ExCel on July 17, 2016 in London, England.(Photo : Ben A. Pruchnie/Getty Images)

If the reports and speculations are any indication, the new "Han Solo" individual film will be something like "Ocean's 11," only happening in a galaxy. Said to release in 2018, here is all there is to know about the upcoming film.

According to multiple reports, Alden Ehrenreich was confirmed to play the Han Solo, by Lucasfilm in July 2016, in a film that will focus on the unkempt rogue's story. The same year, Lucasfilm also confirmed that the Donald Glover would be joining the cast of the film as Lando Calrissian. Emilia Clarke, also famously known as Daenerys Targaryen in "Game of Thrones" was also confirmed to play a role in the "Han Solo" film. However, her character is yet to be revealed.

In a recent report by Variety, the latest actor to join the "Star Wars" cast is Woody Harrelson, who will be playing "The Mentor." Not much has been revealed about Harrelson's character other than the fact that he will be Han's mentor. Chewbacca is also expected to be in the film, but it is yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile the film's plot is said to be set "ten years before" the actual Star Wars, revealed screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan. This means that the Empire has only been in the reign for nine years and that the Rebellion is just starting. The film's plot is likely to follow Han and Lando's extralegal activities, Inverse reported.

The film will be directed by Chris Miller and Phil Lord of "The Lego Movie" and "21 Jump Street" fame. Fans have expressed excitement over roping in these two directors for the upcoming film. Lord and Miller are known for their lighthearted movie direction style, so it is safe to assume that "Han Solo" standalone film will also be somewhat fun, unlike "Star Wars: Rogue One."

Based on speculations, the "Han Solo" movie is expected to release on May 25, 2018.