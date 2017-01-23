Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

‘The Winds of Winter’ Update: George RR Martin Rumored to Release Book After ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7; Author Refuses to Unveil Anymore Chapters

By Kanika Gupta (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 10:18 AM EST
'GoT' Stars attend The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Presents An Evening With 'Game of Thrones'

'GoT' Stars attend The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences' Presents An Evening With 'Game of Thrones'(Photo : Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

While "The Winds of Winter" release date has not been announced yet, it is speculated that it will not release before the airing of "Game of Thrones" season 7.

David Benioff and DB Weiss, "Game of Thrones" showrunners, have already clarified that they will be releasing the show's much anticipated season 7 in summer, indicating that the drama series are much ahead of Martin's books. Benioff and Weiss may conclude the show, long before Martin finishes his sixth and seventh installment of "A Song of Ice and Fire" series, Insider reported.

The same publication indicated that the showrunners may already have all the details they need to keep the TV show series the way they like. In fact, the last Martin met Weiss and Benioff was after Season 4, allegedly conserving his energy for the book at hand. The publication also revealed that GRRM is now working on his book, unhinged to the show's release. Hence, the expectation that the book may release before the show's airing date is not applicable anymore.

Meanwhile, since GRRM has not revealed anymore chapters in the last few months, there is a speculation that the book may either be complete or near completion. It has also rumored that the author will not reveal anymore chapters until the book is officially released.

According to Martin's latest update on his official blog about his much anticipated book, "The Winds of Winter," the author explained to a fan earlier this month that the book is not yet complete but is in progress. Martin also added that he is expecting his book to be out this year, and almost immediately restrained the hype by adding that he was expecting the same last year as well.

"Game of Thrones" season 7 will air in June on HBO. 

