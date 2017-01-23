'Criminal Minds' Season 12 Spoilers: Reid Fans To Get Shocking News - Mathew Gray Gubler Reportedly Leaving Show Following Gibson's Exit

The forthcoming episodes of Criminal Minds Season 12 has plenty of surprises up its sleeves, rendering buzz and enthusiasm at its peak. While Thomas Gibson's exit from the show resulted in infinite internet protests from the fans, it is speculated that one more character is gearing up to leave the show.

The rumor mill is churning that CBS based crime drama series Criminal Minds Season 12 is yet to experience an off putting news as another crucial character is leaving the show. In a recent interview, A. J Cook teases that the approaching episode will be causing "mayhem" as Spencer Reid played by Mathew Gray Gubler is anticipated to leave the show.

Speculations are rife Spencer Reid will be leaving the FBI's BAU team in the upcoming Criminal Minds Season 12 Spencer-centric episode.

According to TV Line, A. J Cook highlighted that there is bound to be "mayhem within the fandom". Cook says that based on personal associations, Spencer will be required to leave the team.

A major twist is upon the Criminal Minds Season 12 fans as Diana, Reid's Mom will be appearing on the show. Yahoo TV also shared a teaser snap for the episode, which will be played by Jane Lynch.

This particular episode will definitely be a "course changer" for Reid. Following the withdrawal of Thomas Gibson, Reid will be the one leaving CBS based spectacle Criminal Minds.

The initial appearance of Diana "kind of resets for us where Reid (Matthew Gray Gubler) is with is with his mom and her struggle," showrunner Erica Messer shares with TVLine.

Criminal Minds Season 12 Episode 13 is co-written by Messer and cast member Kirsten Vangsness.

Criminal Minds experienced a bit of a cast trauma as the protagonists including Thomas Gibson and Shemar Moore left the show. The ratings for the crime based series dropped significantly, despite that, Gibson's return was not promised by the show makers.