'Criminal Minds' Season 12 News: Jane Lynch Returns As Reid's Ailing Mother; 'Spencer' To Be Reid Centric

By Bisma Kaleem (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 20, 2017 04:57 AM EST
Actress Jane Lynch attends Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch Brunch presented by Mercedes-Benz at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.

Actress Jane Lynch attends Variety's Creative Impact Awards and 10 Directors to Watch Brunch presented by Mercedes-Benz at the 28th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival.(Photo : Getty Images/Vivien Killilea)

"Criminal Minds" Season 12 will welcome a memorable face on the impending episode when it recommences. Jane Lynch, playing spencer Reid's mother, Diana will be reappearing in the American crime drama series. 

According to TV Line, Erica Messer who is behind "Criminal Minds" says that Lynch's appearances will "kind of resets for us where Reid is with is with his mom and her struggle". 

The audience is very well acquainted with the fact that Diana was admitted to an Alzheimer's treatment establishment, but was found roaming around the casinos in Las Vegas after being removed from the facility due to limited budget setting. 

"Criminal Minds" Season 12 Episode 13 will be, thus, Reid centric, making it all about his apprehensions in regard to his mother. Diana will appear in this episode and the chapter will unfold Dr. Reid's efforts to track down his mother and eventually finding a safe haven for her. 

Messer established. "It turns out [Kirsten] and I go big. It is absolutely a change of course [for Reid]. According to the show runner, the forthcoming episodes will be a course changer for Dr. Reid, which will involve all of the BAU team. Messer maintains that the journey will be an unpredictable yet a thrilling one as they never expected the track to reach this way. 

Lynch will be appearing in three episodes of "Criminal Minds" Season 13 commencing with the approaching episode, hitting the screens on February 1.   Her appearance is the first one since 2008 as Reid has constantly been seen discussing his mother's mental health with his team mates.

Dr. Reid's journey took a twist when in an attempt to solve a murder case, decided to take a break from the BAU in order to assist his sick mother. 

According to CarterMatt, The episode is co-written by Messer and cast member Kristen Vangness. They both have a history of collaborating once and wrote "A Beautiful Disaster", where Derek Morgan bid farewell to BAU. 

Criminal Minds Season 12 will return on the 1st of February at 9/8c on CBS. 

 

 

