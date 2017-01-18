NCIS Season 14 Episode 13 Spoilers: Jimmy Palmer Featured As Next Hero - Medical Examiner Saves Suicidal Man in "Keep Going"

The upcoming Episode 13 of NCIS Season 14 will render enthusiasm and novelty at its peak. A new, unanticipated twist will be welcomed, which will make the episode nail-biting.

Titled as 'Keep Going', Episode 13 will divert its focus on the much-awaited Jimmy Palmer, who is an NCIS medical examiner.

The character features Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer. According to Carter Matt, Palmer's role will be more of a daring one as he will be saving an impending suicide as a stranger tries to jump off on the ledge of a building in the upcoming episode. This will happen when the NCIS team is involved in a hit and run investigation.

While Palmer puts his life at risk too, he manages to get hold of the situation probably saving both lives. Directed by Terrence O"Hara and written by Scott Williams, the suspense driven episode will showcase the jeopardy Palmer has put himself into.

Carter Matt stresses that the character portrayed by Brian should be featured at a much greater level with augmented screen exposure. However, this time, the unacknowledged role of Jimmy Palmer will be portrayed as a hero, rendering his own life at risk.

Other characters in NCIS Season 14 episode 13 will also come forward to help the individuals fighting against life.

According to Parade, Rocky Carroll said in an interview that Mark Harmon was offered an exciting opportunity other than Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 14 years. He added that Harmon has played the role of an anti-government character to help solve crime and penalize the criminals. That is why, he got the change to direct Harmon as Gibbs and also the other character as well.

Previously, Rocky Caroll, who plays the role of an NCIS Director Leon Vance, told TVLine that the businessman Chen will be the acknowledged villain for the episode, thus, rendering problems and challenges for the clan.

He said, "He's going to be the thorn in our side for a while, yeah."

NCIS Season 14 episode 13 airs on CBS on Tuesdays at 8/7c.