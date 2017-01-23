Report: Dark Ages Burnt Hill Fort Found In Scotland

390303 02: Pictographs give evidence of religious ceremonies, dating back 1,000 years, by both Chumash and Yokut Indians at the sacred Painted Rock in the Carrizo Plain National Monument, May 31, 2001. President Bill Clinton established the national monum(Photo : Photo by David McNew/Getty Images))

The archaeology scientist has been finally discovered the location of a hitherto lost early medieval kingdom that was once pre-eminent in Scotland and Northern England.

According to LIVE SCIENCE, the new book "The Lost Dark Age Kingdom of Rheged" clarifies of the inadvertent discovery of a set of fortifications dating to about A.D. 600. This discovery is on the rise called Trusty's Hill in Galloway overlooking Fleet valley.

The excavation revealed in the decades around AD 600 of Dark Ages. The Dark Ages is named because it was so long thought of as a culturally limited period when "barbarians" were moving into the crumbling Roman Empire.

The Knowridge Science Report has reported the poetry of Taliesin who extolled the prowess of its king, Urien of Rheged. Though, the actual location of Rheged has long been shrouded in mystery.

The GUARD Archaeology Ronan Toolis said, "The Pictish symbols carved on the bedrock are unique in this region. The picture is also unique far to the south of where Pictish carving are normally found"

The Galloway Pictish Project was launched in 2012 to recover evidence or the archaeological context of the carving. The archaeological context of these carving suggests the carving relate to a royal stronghold and place for local Britons of Galloway around AD 600.

The report suggests that the Dark Ages people who fortified Trusty's Hill used the natural topography to their advantage. People had used pass through a rock basin to climb on the top of the hill, where royal inauguration probably occurred.

A hall was discovered on the west side of the Trusty's hall, and a master smith's workshop was slightly lower on the east side of the summit. The ford of the Trusty's Hill was destroyed by fire in the seventh century, reported by Toolis.

Meanwhile, according to the archaeologists, this discovery will lead a new way of the evidence of history.

