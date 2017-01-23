Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 23, 2017 | Updated at 11:56 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Report: Dark Ages Burnt Hill Fort Found In Scotland

By Debabrata Sabud (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 23, 2017 11:28 AM EST
390303 02: Pictographs give evidence of religious ceremonies, dating back 1,000 years, by both Chumash and Yokut Indians at the sacred Painted Rock in the Carrizo Plain National Monument, May 31, 2001. President Bill Clinton established the national monum

390303 02: Pictographs give evidence of religious ceremonies, dating back 1,000 years, by both Chumash and Yokut Indians at the sacred Painted Rock in the Carrizo Plain National Monument, May 31, 2001. President Bill Clinton established the national monum(Photo : Photo by David McNew/Getty Images))

The archaeology scientist has been finally discovered the location of a hitherto lost early medieval kingdom that was once pre-eminent in Scotland and Northern England.

According to LIVE SCIENCE, the new book "The Lost Dark Age Kingdom of Rheged" clarifies of the inadvertent discovery of a set of fortifications dating to about A.D. 600. This discovery is on the rise called Trusty's Hill in Galloway overlooking Fleet valley.

The excavation revealed in the decades around AD 600 of Dark Ages. The Dark Ages is named because it was so long thought of as a culturally limited period when "barbarians" were moving into the crumbling Roman Empire.

The Knowridge Science Report has reported the poetry of Taliesin who extolled the prowess of its king, Urien of Rheged. Though, the actual location of Rheged has long been shrouded in mystery.

The GUARD Archaeology Ronan Toolis said, "The Pictish symbols carved on the bedrock are unique in this region. The picture is also unique far to the south of where Pictish carving are normally found"

The Galloway Pictish Project was launched in 2012 to recover evidence or the archaeological context of the carving. The archaeological context of these carving suggests the carving relate to a royal stronghold and place for local Britons of Galloway around AD 600.

The report suggests that the Dark Ages people who fortified Trusty's Hill used the natural topography to their advantage. People had used pass through a rock basin to climb on the top of the hill, where royal inauguration probably occurred.

A hall was discovered on the west side of the Trusty's hall, and a master smith's workshop was slightly lower on the east side of the summit. The ford of the Trusty's Hill was destroyed by fire in the seventh century, reported by Toolis.

Meanwhile, according to the archaeologists, this discovery will lead a new way of the evidence of history.

SEE ALSO

iPad 2017 News And Rumors: Apple's Trio Of New iPads Might Not Launch Until Second Half Of 2017

MH 370 Report: Future Investigation For Missing MH 370 Plane Not Ruled Out

Report: NASA Plans To An Asteroid Mission Worth $10,000 Quadrillion; Could Reveal The Secret Of Universe

Report: Global Sea Ice Levels Suffered Major Loss In 2016; Threat To Mankind

TagsDark Ages, Scotland, Hill Fort, discovery

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

ENTERTAINMENT

BHP Billiton news Chevron news

Disney Star Jenna Ortega Looks to Inspire Young Latinas With 'Stuck in the Middle' Role

Disney Channel's newest star is adding diversity to the channel and empowering girls her age through her lead role in "Stuck in the Middle."

First Look at Becky G & the Cast of 'Power Rangers'

Latino Oriented Accounts You Should Be Following on Social Media

5 Iconic Latinas Who Have Inspired Female Stars Today

H&M Presents Collection Starring Diverse Group of Models

Why Star Wars Prequel 'Rogue One' Is the Most Anticipated Film of 2016

SPORTS

Caitlin Snow Iris west

Milwaukee Bucks v Miami Heat

Khris Middleton Could Return to Milwaukee Bucks Before All-Star Break

After Wednesday night's loss to the Houston Rockets, the Milwaukee Bucks are in a virtual tie with the Chicago Bulls for eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 20-21 record.
Rudy Gay #8 of the Sacramento Kings looks to drive to the basket against the San Antonio Spurs during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on October 27, 2016 in Sacramento,

Kings Confirm Rudy Gay Will Miss the Rest Of The Season With A Torn Achilles Tendon
Thanks to @bkeisel99 & the entire @steelers organization for showing me around their am

WWE News: Shawn Michaels Confirms On Not Returning Back After Retirement
Bellator MMA official photo

Fans Yell Fix As Chael Sonnen Unexpectedly Taps Out Of Bellator 170 – Tito Ortiz Wins Retirement Match
Pistons head coach and GM Stan Van Gundy made things quite clear that the team will not be trading away Reggie Jackson anytime soon.

Stan Van Gundy: Reggie Jackson Isn’t Going Anywhere
NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons

NBA News: Ricky Rubio To Sit Game Against Nuggets For Personal Reasons
The Dallas Mavericks handed the Los Angeles Lakers its worst loss in franchise history, a 122-73 beatdown.

NBA News: Dallas Mavericks Defeats Los Angeles Lakers, Endures Biggest Loss In Franchise History

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics