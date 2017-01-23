NBC's 'The Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 14 'The Emotion Detection Reduction' Shows A Rare Moment When Raj Ex-Girlfriends Come Together To Help Him

Another glorious spin of not-so-new episodes for this week as the hit TV series of the Sheldon, Leonard, Howard and Raj together with their female partners will be showing new stories not until February 2. As the last episode centers on the crucial moments of the couple, Leonard and Penny, viewers are at the edge of their seat hoping that things will work well for the two. But after indulging on to marital woes and quality time issues, Raj will be having a major headache seeing all his girlfriends come together for a little reunion to detect past relationship mistakes.

'Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 14 titled as 'The Emotion Detection Automation' will be a rare moment for the show and most especially to Raj. Based on reports from SpoilerTV, all of his ex-girlfriends will reunite to give him the lesson he needed to maintain a lasting relationship. Although Raj is the only one in their group who has not yet found a stable relationship, this may be a good story to tell, however, there is still the story of the missing janitor to tell.

Since the showing of the 'Big Bang Theory', it maintains an interval for each of their episodes to air new ones, but there were no explanations to that. Although it suggests being only the strategy of the show's production to catch the ratings it needed for the whole month according to reports from CarterMatt. With this, viewers are all the more excited for every next new episode to come as it is expected to be as hilarious and meaningful for those who have been following the story of the nerdy bunch.

Advertisement

As the season gets near to its end, viewers would like to be updated as to the status of the show's cast although there is already news of renewal from Jim Parson, Kaley Cuoco, and Johnny Galecki. There is indeed a need for more stories of the nerdy bunch and season 11 is something fans wanted to be clearly confirmed. One week of waiting is long enough for avid viewers to watch Episode 14 of the 'Big Bang Theory' as it airs on February 2, 8 pm ET on CBS.