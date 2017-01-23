Selena Gomez-Weeknd Love Soars As Justin Bieber Says He Hates Weeknd’s Songs; Meanwhile Bella Hadid Suffers A Nip Slip

Singer/songwriter Justin Bieber performs onstage during An Evening With Justin Bieber at Staples Center on November 13, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo : Getty Images/Jason Merritt)

It seems like Justin Bieber is a little jealous of ex Selena Gomez and The Weeknd's new love. The singer has made it pretty clear that he is not at all a fan of Weeknd at all.

According to TMZ, Bieber was recently spotted leaving Delilah in West Hollywood. When TMZ reporter asked Bieber what his thoughts about Weeknd's music was and can he listen to his songs, Bieber's answer was not surprising.

"Hell nah," TMZ quoted Bieber responding, "That s**t's wack!". Well now if that doesn't say how Bieber feels about the current boyfriend of Selena Gomez, don't know what does.

It seems like Bieber is not the only one who is having troubles because of the new couple. According to Perez Hilton, The "Party Monster" singer's ex, Bella Hadid, is rumored to be really angry that he moved on with Selena so quickly.

After all, Bella and Weeknd were in a relationship for about a year and a half before calling it quits in November 2016. Maybe the time is not right for the model.

Recently Bella Hadid had a wardrobe malfunction while she was in Paris. The model wore a sheer top without a bra and covering her boobs partially with only a jacket.

But without some double-sided tape, the jacket was not in the place properly and moved all around as she was walking around. And for a split second, her left nipple became exposed.

Bella was with friend Kendall Jenner, who also wore a sheer top. But luckily for the reality tv star, she had star-shaped pasties covering her nipples. Kendell's nipples were perfectly covered from the public eye.

However, Selena obviously doesn't share Bieber's sentiments. She seems to love her boyfriend's music as paparazzi photographed her listening to Weeknd's latest album, Starboy, while she was in Los Angeles.