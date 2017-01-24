Samsung Not Ready To Unveil Galaxy S8 At MWC 2017

The tech enthusiasts have been crossing their fingers as to when the latest instalment of Samsung's flagship device will unveil. However, recent findings have made it clear that Samsung won't be able to dish out Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Edge at Mobile World Congress.

According to IB Times, the South Korean technological giant Samsung has a history of revealing its Galaxy S devices at the grand electronic event of Mobile World Congress (MWC) held in Barcelona. However, things are looking different for Samsung this year as Galaxy S8 will not be revealed at this scheduled event.

Keeping in view the tragedy that struck Samsung in the case of Galaxy Note 7, the company discontinued the device as it came out with a faulty battery. In order to boost up the company's position, Samsung is not ready to take risks, which is why the release date of S8 is set for a later date.

According to Samsung's mobile chief Koh Dong-Jin, the company is delaying the release of Galaxy S8 to polish it further and enhance battery issues as well in order to prevent the jaw-dropping fiasco that allowed the internet to go berserk. It was earlier reported that Samsung is planning to postpone the release date because it might use artificial intelligence (AI) assistant service in the handsets.

"The lessons of this incident are deeply reflected in our culture and process," Koh told the press. "Samsung Electronics will be working hard to regain consumer trust".

The Mobile World Congress will be held on 26th February this year in Barcelona, Spain. Although no confirmed date for S8 release has been given out, it is speculated that the device will be launched in April.

As far as the characteristics are concerned, Samsung hasn't been too vocal about the features yet. Reports claim that it will be available in two variants - a 5.1-inch curved Super AMOLED screen with 2K resolution, and a 5.5-inch display with 4K screen resolution (806 ppi pixel density). It is expected to sport a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, a 12MP S5K2L2 sensor and 13MP sensor main camera by Sony, an 8MP front-camera with autofocus feature, a 256GB internal memory, and a 6GB RAM.