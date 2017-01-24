'Game of Thrones' update: Season 7 Release Date and Possible Deaths Revealed; Showrunners Assess George RR Martin characters for spin-off options

Maisie Williams, who plays Ayra Stark on Game of Thrones, is filmed during a water scene for the new series on August 17, 2015 in Carnlough, Northern Ireland. (Photo : Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

According to the source, the much awaited season 7 of the popular HBO series will premiere two full months later than the typical air date.

As the "Game of Thrones" fans already know that the show always premieres in April. However, Season 7 release date was pushed back for summer release as the production team wanted to make the best of late winter schedule for their "Winds of Winter" theme.

Even though the fans had already guessed that the show will air in late May or early June, IMDb revealed that season 7 will air on June 25. While the source is definitely credible, it is still advisable to take the news with a grain of salt, until HBO makes an official announcement.

Advertisement

As the fans wait for another action packed season of "Game of Thrones," several theories have already started doing the rounds. According to Maisie Williams, her character, Arya Stark, will make it to Season 8 of the show. However, Benjen Stark is reportedly going to sacrifice his life to protect the Wall from being breached by the white walkers. In fact, another plot leak indicates that Daenerys Targaryen's dragons will also die and join the white walkers' army.

Meanwhile, as "Game of Thrones" is nearing its end, HBO is seriously considering spinoff options, to keep the legendary series alive. According to Casey Bloys, HBO's president of original programming, he revealed to the live critics' audience that the studio is evaluating George RR Martin's characters for a spinoff opportunity, Huffington Post reported.

Bloys addressed the Television Critics Association's winter press tour: "All I can say is that we're exploring it. We don't have any scripts, we're not even close to saying 'Oh, let's do this.'

"But it's a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it. It's a really rich world. We'd be foolish not to look at it."

In another report, showrunner David Benioff dismissed the idea of a prequel to preserve the story's steam and momentum.