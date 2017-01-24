‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ Update: Lucasfilm Refuses to Digitally Create Princess Leia; ‘Star Wars: Episode 8’ Official Title Revealed

Opening Night Celebrations of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' at The TCL Chinese Theatre on December 15, 2016 in Hollywood, California.(Photo : Getty Images/Kevork Djansezian)

"Star Wars" franchise producers, Lucasfilm, recently clarified that they will not recreate Princess Leia through computer-generated imagery (CGI) for their upcoming films.

According to their official statement, Lucasfilm revealed that they do not usually respond to fan rumors. However, on this rare occasion, the studio wanted to clarify that they are not planning to "digitally recreate" Carrie Fisher as General Leia Organa. Lucasfilm also reassured fans that Fisher will not be reconstructed in "Star Wars: Episode 9" or any other films coming up in the franchise.

The studio explained that Fisher was and will always be like a family for Lucasfilm. They revealed that they are still recovering from her loss and that she is not only general Princess Leia, but also their close friend. Lucasfilm will always preserve the legacy of Princess Leia that she left behind.

According to Deadline, Fisher was able to complete filming for "Star Wars: Episode 8" and was to reprise her role for Episode 9. However, after her sad demise on Dec. 27, 2016, this is not going to happen anymore and the studio will not use technology to create her.

Meanwhile, recent reports confirmed that the movie that was formerly referred to as "Star Wars: Episode 8" now has an official title. A formal announcement on Jan. 23, 2017 revealed that the film will be titled as "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

The title seems absolutely appropriate, considering that "The Last Jedi" is a sequel of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," which became insanely popular and ended with an exciting cliffhanger, showing Rey (Daisy Ridley) passing a lightsaber to Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) in a secluded place, with the hopes of being trained as the next Jedi.

"Star Wars: Episode 9" may begin shooting in April this year. Meanwhile, the fans will be able to see episode 8 as it hits the theaters on Dec. 15.