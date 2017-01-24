Android O Release Date & Updates – Rumored Android Oreo To Succeed Android Nougat 7.0

The Android Nougat 7.0 is currently taking many Android devices by storm with better features, improved battery capacities and the ability to use multiple apps at the same time. But despite Nougat rolling out on most current Android phones, people can't help thinking what could be the next official Android release. After N is O and Android Oreo is rumored to be next.

There are no official announcements yet from Google but to be on the safe side, the next operating system may be called Android O 8.0, according to Mobi Picker. Oreo was rumored to be a likely name following Google's tradition of naming their operating systems from sweets; basically what kind of sweet could start with O than the popular cookie?

There are also hints that Android O 8.0 could be unveiled the same time Nougat was announced in 2016. The latest Android format was announced in May 2016 at Google's I/O conference and was released in August. There may also be new phone model releases in October bearing the new Android O 8.0 should Google follow the same schedule.

Advertisement

Android Central also anticipated Android O 8.0's release calling it Android Oreo. And aside from guessing the name of the next OS, several suggestions for 8.0 were recommended. Aside from making Google Assistant friendlier and smarter, better security features, improved desktop tools, status bar overhaul, more themes, an accessories program and improved Google Play services were suggested.

Meanwhile, many are still wary about switching their Android OS to the next one considering there were some issues that had to be resolved with Nougat before it was officially released worldwide. Also, not everyone were convinced that Oreo would be the next name considering that there were other foods that begin with O such as Orange or Oats. All in all, it is really too early to speculate about Android O 8.0 but Android users are having a lot of fun guessing.