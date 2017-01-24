'Collision Cascade' Particles From Over Million Of Years Ago Still Shower Earth: Numbers Get Prevalent As Time Passes

As scientific experts search for answers to questions of the past, some people tend to wonder why they have to do this instead of discovering more new things. In the attempt to divert the attention of those studying the past, they are unaware of the events that may be avoided or forewarned as a result of these studies. One of which is the discovery of Philipp Heck, a cosmochemist at the University of Chicago and curator of meteorites for the Field Museum as he looks into different perspectives.

As Heck looks into the famous L-chondrite meteorites that have scattered to almost 99% part of the world, he tackles on the 'collision cascade' that has significant effects until now with all its smashes and crashes. This has happened based on reports from NDTV to be 466 million years ago when the continents were just a big mass of land, as another million years has passed still the meteorites kept on falling and falling on to the already divided lands and continents. Looking on the safer side, some experts has stopped their research on L-chondrite meteorites only to find out that the truth of the event that happened during the collision was not at all discovered.

Moreover, L-chondrite meteorites do not at all represent most of the composition in that asteroid belt, therefore SFGate reports on Monday, how Phillip Heck made a new study which was published in the journal Nature Astronomy. The study looks into a different perspective or a window to further dig deeper into the true composition of space particles. As they studied the Ordovician period, the period before the break up of the parent body of L-chondrite meteorite, they discovered that achondrites and ungrouped meteorites are more prevalent than they are today.

Advertisement

With laboratory tests on minerals and thorough studying of its chemical composition, Heck and his group were able to distinguish one space material to another. This will open new doors of discovering where and what kind of meteorite it came from and how long will it take for this kind of fragments to reach the earth. This fascinating study will uncover the mysteries of nature on how it works and what it will do in the future.