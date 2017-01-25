Bella Hadid’s Unhealthy Obsession With Losing Weight Left Her In All Bones

Bella Hadid has been reportedly trying to lose weight. So much so that now it has left her almost to the bones.

According to Radar Online, even last year the 20-yearold model flaunted a healthy figure in a bikini on the beach, with curves and full breasts. Fans are shocked to see that she looks like a different person now.

The Weeknd's ex looked quite stress and unhealthy during the recent Chanel show in Paris Fashion Week. Bella and The Weeknd broke up at the end of 2016 and since then as her weight loss was has been rather obvious.

Advertisement

Rumors are rife that she may not have taken this breakup lightly. More so, when Weeknd chose to get into a relationship with Selena Gomez within a few weeks after his split up.

A source stated to E! that she is not over The Weeknd and still loves him. According to Perez Hilton, The Weekend's ex was quite pissed off when she heard about his new relationship.

Bella and Weeknd were together and Bella is reportedly finding it hard to digest the fact that Weeknd took no time to forget her and is now happily clicking romantic pictures with Selena.

"They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena," Radar Online quotes a source saying, "She was not happy when that gossip went everywhere between the Weeknd and Selena."

Selena Gomez and Bella Hadid do know each other from past but are not that close. They are a part of Taylor Swift's squad they have been merely acquaintances.

It has been speculated that Selena didn't feel bad about dating The Weeknd because she and Bella are not close enough and Selena didn't feel like asking for any sort of permission before embarking on a new romance.