'Agents of SHIELD' Season 4 Spoilers: Former Cast Member Returns; Episode 12 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

Series creator and scribes Jed Whedon, Marissa Tancharoen, and Jeffrey Bell shared some details on what fans should expect in the coming episodes of "Agents of SHIELD". Add to that, the official plot synopsis and promo clip of episode 12 'Hot Potato Soup' is provided here.

According to Comic Book, "Agents of SHIELD" creator and writer Jed Whedon, Marissa Tancharoen and Jeffrey Bell were looking into introducing "mysticism and magic" into the Agents of Shield franchise. This attributed to the introduction of magic to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) which would culminate into introducing the character of Doctor Strange into fandom in late 2016, as reported by

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 12, Spoilers Guide notes, "The Koenigs are back, and the fate of the world is in their hands. Agents Sam and Billy Koenig (Patton Oswalt) are hunted down to get at the Darkhold book, and only Philip 'Phil' Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the team can save them before the clock ticks out."

The Darkhold is an ancient artifact, a book of all the evil incantations and spells created by a demon named Chton in the Marvel Universe. This book was originally found in Atlantis and was handed down through countless generations until its discovery by a woman named Lucy in our present world.

It is here that the "Agents of SHIELD" managed to track down the whereabouts of the Darkhold Book in an abandoned Alternative Energy Laboratory in Pasadena, California. But they met with some opposition from ghosts in the lab and of course Lucy, who is also transformed into a ghost and continues to hang onto the book.

"Agents of SHIELD" Season 4 stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May. Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, and John Hannah as Holden Radcliffe.

Guest stars are Mallory Jansen as Aida, Patton Oswalt as Koenig, John Pyper-Ferguson as Shockley, Maximilian Osinski as Agent Davis, Artemis Pebdani as L.T. Koenig, and Zach McGowan as The Superior.

"Agents of SHIELD" Season 4 episode 12 is titled as "Hot Potato Soup". The upcoming episode will air on January 31, 2017, at 10:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on ABC Television Network.