'Harvest Moon' Creator Introduces the New World of 'Birthdays: the Beginnings'

The game developer of "Harvest Moon" is yet again to introduce a new game for the new year titled "Birthdays: The Beginnings". The official trailer with creator Yasuhiro Wada narrating the nooks and crannies of the gameplay.

From the creators of "Harvest Moon", NIS America has officially launched a new video for the Arc System Works developed life-sim "Birthdays: The Beginning", according to Hardcore Gamer.

"Birthdays: The Beginning" is the first game in a new series from Harvest Moon's creator Yasuhiro Wada, and he's started a short video series to explain how it came about and give insight into the ways the gameplay elements fit together. The first video, Create, was released today, and it talks about both the origins of the game as a series and how you control the creation of life in the game. It's a nice breakdown of the adorable and strange god game, with plenty of detail left for the forthcoming "Part 2: Nurture."

In addition, Crunchy Roll has reported that the trailer has been revealed. It is narrated by creator Yasuhiro Wada as he walks players through his vision for "Birthdays the Beginning." The creator explains how he wants this to truly be the beginning of his series, hoping players will grow with the game. Furthermore, Wada-san explains the story surrounding the world creator and different modes the players can choose from.

However, NIS America did not address the delay beyond a brief press release and an updated Facebook cover photo. The reasoning behind the shift in release date remains unclear, but the project remains in development.

"Birthdays: The Beginning" is scheduled to release on PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on May 9, 2017, in North America and May 12, 2017, in Europe. The game was first released in Japan last Thursday, January 19, 2017.