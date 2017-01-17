'Supergirl' Season 2 Episode 9 Spoilers: Mon-El Faces New Dangers In Slave Planet

"Supergirl" Season 2 3eisode 9 called "Supergirl Lives" has all the makings of a new adventure for the romantically inclined extraterrestrial duo.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 9, Spoilers Guide notes, "Supergirl Kara Danvers (played by Melissa Benoist) is moved by the story of a missing woman named Izzy (guest star Harley Quinn Smith) and decides to investigate despite Snapper Carr's (guest star Ian Gomez) order to leave it alone. Kara takes Mon-El (played by Chris Wood) with her to the last place Izzy was seen and the duo find themselves thrust through a portal to another planet, Slaver's Moon, where the downtrodden are sold as slaves.

The leader of the trafficking ring is none other than Roulette (guest star Dichen Lachman). To make matters worse, Slaver's Moon has a red sun, which means Kara and Mon-El are stripped of their powers and stuck on the planet with no way home. Meanwhile, back on Earth, Alex (Chyler Leigh) blames herself for Kara's disappearance, fearing she's become too focused on her new relationship with Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) and too complacent in watching out for her sister."

Advertisement

Supergirl fans may recall that earlier reports late last year indicated that the second half of season 2 might most likely focus more on the brewing relationship between Supergirl and Mon-El, said Supergirl Executive Producer Andrew Kreisberg.

Kreisberg said the Dominators, an alien race, will also track down Supergirl on Earth-38 later in the season. Even Mon-El also has his slew of danger when earlier spoilers showed his pod being tracked by an alien ship, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

"Supergirl" Season 2 episode 9 is titled as "Supergirl Lives". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 23, 2017, at at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT first and exclusive on The CW.