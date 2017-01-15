Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Sunday, January 15, 2017 | Updated at 9:20 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

'Sleepy Hollow' Season 4: Episode 3 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed; Season 5 Cancellation Looms

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 15, 2017 06:14 PM EST
'Sleepy Hollow' Season 4 episode 3 'Heads of State'

'Sleepy Hollow' Season 4 episode 3 'Heads of State'(Photo : Facebook/Sleepy Hollow)

"Sleepy Hollow" Season 4 is currently experiencing a decline in household ratings and viewers. This then sparked speculations that the series will no longer continue for season 5. On the bright side, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 3 'Heads of State' has been revealed by FOX Television Network. While a quick recap of episode 2 'In Plain Sight' is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it.

According to TV Line, "Sleepy Hollow" Season 4 opened to lower than average ratings. The premiere only managed to secure 2.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. In comparison, the Season 3 premiere had a 3.5 million audience and a 1.0 demo rating while its Season 3 finale had an audience of 3 million and a 0.7 rating. The premiere is even below the show's average rating (3.1 million total viewers and a 0.8).

Because of that, fans quickly speculated that FOX Television Network might not be picking the season 5 of the series anymore.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 3, Spoilers Guide notes, "When one of Ichabod Crane's (Tom Mison) greatest foes come to town to threaten the safety of Washington's highest officials, the team must work quickly to find a solution. Jake Wells' (Jerry MacKinnon) extensive knowledge of the tunnels becomes an important piece of the puzzle as they uncover a secret from the past that could lead to answers."

For a quick rundown of episode 2 "In Plain Sight", it was reported that Diana Thomas (Janina Gavankar) seek help to Ichabod for the investigation.

Furthermore, Ichabod and Jenny Mills (Lyndie Greenwood) uncovered the identity of the new witness.

"Sleepy Hollow" Season 4 episode 3 is titled as "Heads of State". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Friday, January 20, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on FOX Television Network.

"Sleepy Hollow" is an American supernatural drama television series created by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Phillip Iscove, and Len Wiseman.

SEE ALSO

'Law and Order: SVU' Season 18: Episode 8 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed; UK Return Date Released

'Shadowhunters' Season 2: Episode 2 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed; EP, Cast Member Dishes Spoilers, Details

'The Blacklist' Season 4: New Killer to Target Liz; Episode 10 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

'Hawaii Five-0' Season 7: Series Regular Officially Exits Show; Episode 13 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

TagsSleepy Hollow, Sleepy Hollow Season 4

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

legends of tomorrow preview legends of tomorrow plot synopsis

UFC 207: Nunes v Rousey

Ronda Rousey Looks Tired And Beaten In New Photos – Failed UFC 207 Comeback Led To Low Profile Life

Ronda Rousey looked tired and beaten in recent photographs taken from her home in Venice Beach. She lost to Amanda Nunes in UFC 207 in just 48-seconds inside the octagon.
WWE Superstar and Andre The Giant Battle Royal Winner. I am bringing the End Of Days to everyone in WWE!

WWE News and Update: Baron Corbin, A New Wrestler To Beat
NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players

NBA Legend Allen Iverson To Join Ice Cube's Basketball League BIG3 for Retired NBA Players
Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Broking Into House And Molesting Woman

Ex-NBA Player Orien Greene Arrested After Breaking Into House And Molesting Woman
NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker

NBA News: LeBron James Becoming More And More Of A Playmaker
LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on January 8, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona.

NBA: LeBron James Is In The New Role For The Cavaliers
2016 NBA Finals - Game Seven

Terrible Team From The West Has A Playoff Shot

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics