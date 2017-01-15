'Sleepy Hollow' Season 4: Episode 3 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed; Season 5 Cancellation Looms

"Sleepy Hollow" Season 4 is currently experiencing a decline in household ratings and viewers. This then sparked speculations that the series will no longer continue for season 5. On the bright side, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 3 'Heads of State' has been revealed by FOX Television Network. While a quick recap of episode 2 'In Plain Sight' is highlighted here for fans who have missed to watch it.

According to TV Line, "Sleepy Hollow" Season 4 opened to lower than average ratings. The premiere only managed to secure 2.2 million viewers and a 0.6 rating. In comparison, the Season 3 premiere had a 3.5 million audience and a 1.0 demo rating while its Season 3 finale had an audience of 3 million and a 0.7 rating. The premiere is even below the show's average rating (3.1 million total viewers and a 0.8).

Because of that, fans quickly speculated that FOX Television Network might not be picking the season 5 of the series anymore.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 3, Spoilers Guide notes, "When one of Ichabod Crane's (Tom Mison) greatest foes come to town to threaten the safety of Washington's highest officials, the team must work quickly to find a solution. Jake Wells' (Jerry MacKinnon) extensive knowledge of the tunnels becomes an important piece of the puzzle as they uncover a secret from the past that could lead to answers."

For a quick rundown of episode 2 "In Plain Sight", it was reported that Diana Thomas (Janina Gavankar) seek help to Ichabod for the investigation.

Furthermore, Ichabod and Jenny Mills (Lyndie Greenwood) uncovered the identity of the new witness.

"Sleepy Hollow" Season 4 episode 3 is titled as "Heads of State". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Friday, January 20, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on FOX Television Network.

"Sleepy Hollow" is an American supernatural drama television series created by Alex Kurtzman, Roberto Orci, Phillip Iscove, and Len Wiseman.