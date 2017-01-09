'Law and Order: SVU' Season 18: Episode 8 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed; UK Return Date Released

"Law and Order: SVU" Season 18 finally returns in UK. Aside from that, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 8 "Chasing Theo" is here.

According to TV Wise, "Law and Order: SVU" Season 18 officially returns in the small screens of UK. The series is scheduled to return on Universal Channel on Sunday, February 9, 2017, at 10:00 p.m.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 8, Spoilers Guide notes, "A 6 year-old boy disappears from his bed in the midst of a wild, drug-fueled party thrown by his mother. With a child's life on the line, the case causes Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) to scrutinize her own role as a mother."

As seen in the promo, the mother put the child to sleep before the party started. She even made him wear earplugs to ward off the noise. According to her, there were about 50 to 60 guests that night. She could not be sure, as everything was hazy to her. No wonder, as she was also high on drugs. At some point, she must have checked on her son, only to find him gone.

In the clip, the woman tearfully asks the SVU team to bring back her son alive. Benson assures her they are doing just that. Although she is angry at the mother for putting her son at risk, Benson cannot help imagining what she will do if the same thing happens to her own child.

Benson was actually thinking of retirement last episode. She felt it was time to give up her badge and focus on raising Noah. Tucker (Robert John Burke) supported her decision and was a bit miffed when she changed her mind. Viewers are guessing he was about to propose to Benson and complete their own family. They have been together for quite a while, after all.

"Law and Order: SVU" Season 18 episode 8 is titled as "Chasing Theo". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Wednesday, January 11, 2017, at 9:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on NBC Television Network.

"Law and Order: SVU" (often abbreviated to Law & Order: SVU) is an American police procedural, legal, crime drama television series created by Dick Wolf.