'Shadowhunters' Season 2: Episode 2 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed; EP, Cast Member Dishes Spoilers, Details

Executive producers Todd Slavkin, David Swimmer, and cast member Dominic Sherwood revealed some details on what to expect in "Shadowhunters" Season 2. Aside from that, Freeform finally releases the official plot description and promo clip of episode 2 "A Door Into The Dark".

Executive producers Todd Slavkin and David Swimmer shared some details via Screen Spy on what fans should expect in the next episode of "Shadowhunters" Season 2. Slavkin and Swimmer revealed that he and Swimmer hoped to make the series "cooler.

That comes from adding more emotion to the show, deepening the characters in the show, making the world bigger, the stunts are cooler, the visual FX are cooler, sets are bigger, New York City is all over the show. We're just trying to add richness and texture to something that was already great."

Cast member Dominic Sherwood also shared something about his character, Jace. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sherwood opened up a lot about his portrayal.

The young actor stated that viewers would empathize more with the characters in the second season. He said that the storyline is relatable to the reality aside from the hint that the show will be more of horror than teen sci-fi.

When it comes to his relationships, Sherwood hinted that Jace and Valentine will have more encounter compared to season 1. Aside from that, the audience might witness more of his relationship with his mother.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 2, Spoiler Guide notes, "Clary Fray (Katherine McNamara) struggles to find where she belongs, while Simon Lewis (Alberto Rosende) seeks Magnus Bane's (Harry Shum Jr.) help.

The hunt is on for Jace Wayland (Tomas Sanelli), and Alec Lightwood (Matthew Daddario) and Isabelle Lightwood (Emeraude Toubia) hope to reach him before the rest of the Shadowhunters do. With orders from the Clave of "shoot to kill," the Lightwood siblings must act fast. Also on his own search, Simon turns to Magnus for help when he finds himself at odds with both Raphael Santiago (David Castro) and Victor Aldertree (Nick Sagar).

Meanwhile, Clary struggles to find where she belongs since she doesn't seem to fit into the Shadowhunter world, yet can't go back to her mundane life."

"Shadowhunters" Season 2 episode 2 is titled as "A Door Into The Dark". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Monday, January 9, 2017, at 8:00 p.m. ET first and exclusive on Freeform.

"Shadowhunters" is an American fantasy television series based on The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare, and developed for television by Ed Decter.