'Agents of SHIELD' Season 4 Returns January 10: Episode 9 Official Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed; Slingshot Miniseries Now Available Online

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 02:41 AM EST
'Agents of SHIELD' Season 4 episode 9 'Broken Promises'

'Agents of SHIELD' Season 4 episode 9 'Broken Promises'(Photo : Facebook/Agents of SHIELD)

Marvel's "Agents of SHIELD" Season 4 is currently on a month-long break. On the bright side, ABC Television Network already released the official plot description and promo clip of episode 9 'Broken Promises'. Plus, the 6-part episode of "Slingshot" miniseries is already available for online viewing.

"Marvel's "Agents of SHIELD" Season 4 is currently on a five-week hiatus. The show is having its midseason break, making it the shortest break of a superhero series so far.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 9, Spoilers Guide notes, "Agent Melinda May's (Ming-Na Wen) deadly secret could destroy Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the team.

Though Coulson and May are growing closer, Coulson remains unaware of the dark secret May is hiding beneath the surface. Meanwhile, Aida (Mallory Jansen) is unrelenting in her search for the Darkhold."

In the meantime, Marvel's "Agents of SHIELD" is already available for online streaming. The special spin-off of the series and the six-part episodes of the "Slingshot" miniseries can now be viewed on the official Youtube channel of Marvel Universe.

The 6-part "Slingshot" miniseries revolves around the life of Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez (also known as Slingshot) between season 3 and 4. It will also feature the directorial debut of Joe Quesada, the graphic designer, and chief creative officer of the series, The Outhousers has learned.

"Agents of SHIELD" Season 4 episode 9 is titled as "Broken Promises". The upcoming episode is scheduled to premiere on Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at 10:00 p.m. EST first and exclusive on ABC Television Network.

"Agents of SHIELD" is an American television series created for ABC by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen. The storyline is based on the Marvel Comics organization S.H.I.E.L.D. (Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division), a fictional peacekeeping and spy agency in a world of superheroes.

