NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Approach Cavaliers about Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love Trade

The New York Knicks recently approached the Cavs to test the water on a Anthony - Love trade. The Knicks feels that with DRose on their line-up, they could afford to let go of another guard and opt to get a player who can shoot outside if the lane got clogged up.

According to ESPN, Cleveland Cavaliers is not interested to ship out Love in exchange for Anthony. Despite Love's play-off record, they would like to keep the Cavs Big 3 intact for now.

That said, Cavs GM David Griffin stated via ABC News: "There's going to be a lot of things written between now and the end of the deadline, and we're going to be pretty consistent with not telling you any of those things. I'll always try to keep you from driving off the cliff if you're banging a drum that's absolutely untrue all the time, but I'm not going to speak to any of those things."

Advertisement

Floor production shows an almost even contribution on their respective teams on the current year. The Knicks would acquire another option from the outside while the Cavs would receive another player who could help James in the paint. This set-up would be very ideal as far as the Bron is concerned since harping the need for a new man to replace the loss of Deladova and Mozgov.

Kevin Love got his first ring with the Cleveland Cavaliers last season. He was a factor in the regular season. His stats in the play-off were so below the chart that made him a suspect to contribute. At the end of the season, fans and foes opined that he is not worth the money he is being paid.

While Carmerlo Anthony is a 13 year NBA veteran who started his career with the Denver Nuggets before being traded to the New York Knick in 2010. He helped the Nuggets to the play-off each year. An All Star 9 times and a member of theAll NBA Team 6 times, he has yet to wear a ring on his finger.

Deadline for trades end February 23, 2017.