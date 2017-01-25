Samsung Hoards 835; LG G6 to have Snapdragon 821 Instead

LG's G series flagship, the G6, will reportedly run the Snapdragon 821 chip instead of the 835, which was unveiled at CES in Las Vegas.

According to Forbes, LG G6 will officially be shipping with 2016's Snapdragon 821 chipset ─ the same one found in Google's Pixel smartphones. The Snapdragon 821 is a very capable chipset, but as we enter 2017, it's soon going to be an outdated one.

Earlier, with the G4, LG opted for the Snapdragon 808 instead of the 810, although the latter was the latest. The company earlier made it clear that it is more important to use a proven chip than the latest and the fastest.

Advertisement

This is because Samsung is actually helping Qualcomm to make the Snapdragon 835, so that is probably a reason why the company managed to get exclusivity rights to it, though nothing has been confirmed just yet, The Verge has learned.

Samsung's position with respect to Qualcomm's chips has transformed very rapidly. Two years ago, the Korean giant avoided using the Snapdragon 810 in its Galaxy S flagship (due to overheating concerns), but by this time last year, it had struck a deal with Qualcomm to manufacture Snapdragon 820 processors. The Snapdragon 835 extends that relationship between the two companies, and even though Samsung usually maintains a clear separation between its consumer and component manufacturing businesses.

The 835 is claimed to be the first mobile processor to be manufactured using 10nm architecture, offering improved performance and greater power efficiency. The new processor with several improvements is expected to ship in commercial devices in the first half of 2017.

LG G6 boasts a 5.7-inch display, water resistance, fast charging with USB-C, and a Google Assistant. The newest flagship model promises to be one hell of a phone regardless of the processor inside.

LG G6 will be released at the Mobile World Congress on February 26, 2017.