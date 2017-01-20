ZenFone 3 Android Nougat Update Officially Canceled: Know What ASUS Has To Say

Asus MD Ted Chen speaks at the Calvin Klein Jeans Winter Collection at the ASUS Green Collection Launch at the Overseas Passenger Terminal on November 12, 2008 in Sydney, Australia.(Photo : Getty Images/Mike Flokis)

Those who have been eagerly waiting for the Android 7.0 Nougat update to hit their ZenFone 3 will be disappointed to learn that Asus has put a hold on the roll-out. With that being said, the tech company has finally revealed the reason why.

According to Phandroid, Asus has revealed that the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the smartphone has been halted.

The Nougat update is on hold as some bug needs to be fixed. The company does not want to jeopardize their reputation and disappoint users with inferior quality and, therefore, the team is working on updating the system.

Unfortunately, as of now, the Taiwanese multinational computer hardware and electronics company has not revealed when it would resume the roll out of the Android 7.0 Nougat for the ZenFone 3 and users will have to play the waiting game till the over-the-air (OTA) update hits their mobile phone.

Asus through its official Facebook page recommends that ZenFone 3 users to activate the auto-update option. The "Auto Update" option could be turned on via the "Settings" menu. The company stated that the update will "pop up" as soon as it is available in the market and requests users to patiently wait for its arrival, Phone Tech has learned.

Asus Philippines began pushing out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the ZenFone 3 last week, which led people to believe that the software update would be pushed out all over the world.

As of this moment, ASUS ZenFone 3 (ZE520KL) and ZenFone 3 (ZE552KL) models started receiving the Nougat update earlier this month. As we mentioned in our earlier report, the Android 7.0 Nougat update brings with it numerous changes, including Multi-Window support, as well as improved Doze battery saving feature. Asus has reportedly also tweaked its ZenUI customization alongside, but details of these changes are scarce.