ZTE Zmax Pro Android Nougat Update Now Available: Know How to Register Here

After the good news for Axon 7 owners, ZTE is now extending the Android 7.0 beta update to users of the ZMax Pro smartphone.

According to Tech Times, the Android 7.0 Nougat beta program is now available for the ZMax Pro owners in the U.S. This is shortly after ZTE updated the OS of Axon 7.

The beta program from ZTE is officially dubbed the Software Enhancement Program and the company has introduced a Google form which interested users can fill. To register for the ZMax Pro beta program, users will need an account on ZTE's Z-Community.

GSM Arena has learned that few requirements for the beta testers include capturing logs and report bugs if there is any. There is a limited time to complete the tasks and users have also made to agree with the company's undisclosed terms. The registration page can be accessed through the account.

In order to register for the program, users will need to purchase a ZTE ZMax Pro and create an account on ZTE's Z-Community to be able to access the registration page. From there, it is as simple as filling in the blanks such as name, email, phone number and agreeing to use ZTE's debugging tool while using the beta. Unfortunately, ZTE announced that the program is not to update the ZMax Pro to Nougat but to enhance the software of the smartphone.

The ZMax Pro is an entry-level handset and it is interesting to see ZTE beta testing Android's latest version on a phone that is relatively cheaper than several of its other offerings. It sports a 6-inch display and Snapdragon 617 chipset to power the Marshmallow-based handset. The camera front offers 13 MP and 5 MP sensors. The device packs 3400 mAh battery and fingerprint sensor at the rear panel. Other components include USB type C port and Bluetooth v2.