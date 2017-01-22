'Friday the 13th: The Game' Coming this April; More Exciting Features!; Official Trailer Revealed

"Friday the 13th: The Game" multiplayer version is slated to release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One anytime soon in Summer 2017.(Photo : Facebook/Friday the 13th: The Game)

Gun Media released another new gameplay trailer for "Friday the 13th" The Game", as well as made a few announcements about new additions to the game following its beta.

According to EGM, Gun Media has officially added a Jason design in the newest "Friday the 13th: The Game". The Nintendo game is equipped with throwing knives and a long spear-like weapon. You can see the throwing knives premiered for the first time via the new trailer.

"Friday the 13th: The Game" is a multiplayer shooter inspired by the 4v1 craze that's hit the industry by storm since "Evolve" entered the arena. It makes sense, of course. Four survivors vs. Jason Voorhees. I'd say the teenagers are still very much out-numbered. Not much else is known about the game. No developer was named in the report.

With that being said, co-creator Ronnie Hobbs stated via Daily Dead, "The inclusion of this track is a dream come true for fans of the genre. Like many kids, The Misfits were a huge part of our childhood, so it's an honor to be working alongside those guys"

Gun Media also announced that a new song "Friday the 13th by The Misfits" has appropriately been added to the game. The song is said to be a tribute to 80's horror and slasher films.

The new trailer also reveals roadkills for the game, aka as a camp counselor you can kill a fellow camp counselor in the game by running them over. One fan points out that this sounds like a perfect opportunity to troll in the game, and to that Gun Media said it will have things in place to heavily discourage such things. The developer didn't further divulge what this deterrent will be, but it did say it will have more information on it soon.

"Friday the 13th: The Game" multiplayer version is slated to release on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One anytime soon in Summer 2017.