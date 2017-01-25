Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Toshiba 2 New Windows 10 Notebooks to be Released in February; Specs, Features, Details

By Staff Reporter (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 25, 2017 06:21 AM EST
Images of Toshiba Corp. As It Shares Climb On Reports Its Chip Business Is Drawing Interest

Images of Toshiba Corp. As It Shares Climb On Reports Its Chip Business Is Drawing Interest(Photo : Getty Images)

Toshiba has officially announcement of two new notebooks, the Portégé X30 and the Tecra X40. The two new machines are both thin and light standard notebooks, with the Portégé X30 in the 13.3-inch class and the 14-inch Tecra X40 representing Toshiba's entry into the thin-bezel movement.

According to Business Wire, Toshiba vice president of marketing and product development for Client Solutions Division, Carl Pinto described the new machines, "The Portégé X30 and Tecra X40 are the latest examples of our ability to innovative the thin and light notebook form factor without sacrificing performance, features, battery life, or durability. We are confident the collection of features and technologies found in these notebooks will satisfy the needs of the modern mobile COMPUTING user."

Tech Radar reported that Toshiba Portégé X30 and Tecra X40 sport seventh-generation Intel Core processors, run WINDOWS 10 Pro, and offer the same Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution screens. Wireless connectivity is provided by Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi, while wired connectivity for both machines includes two USB Type-C connections with power delivery and Thunderbolt 3 support, a USB 3.0 port, HDMI connector, and a microSD card slot.

Both notebooks run on Windows 10 Hello support via facial recognition and fingerprint scanners. Facial recognition is provided by standard infrared cameras, and the machines also incorporate touchpads with built-in fingerprint sensors via Synaptics' SecurePad with NATURAL ID. Taken together, the Portégé X30 and Tecra X40 offer some serious flexibility in using Windows Hello to log in without a password.

Not only that, the newest Toshiba notebooks are scratch-resistant magnesium-alloy chassis and Toshiba's shock-absorbent TouchBody design that includes the company's unique honeycomb reinforcement. They are also the same color, Onyx Blue.

As of now, the Portégé X20W is available on Toshiba's website starting at $1,200 and will be available from other retailers starting in February 2017.

The SRP and official release date for Toshiba Portégé X30 and Tecra X40 have not yet been announced. 

