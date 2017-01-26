Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, January 26, 2017 | Updated at 11:04 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Apple Inc. Charged Two Lawsuits to Qualcomm Inc. for Patent Sovereignty in Antitrust Case

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 26, 2017 09:37 PM EST
Apple Sues Qualcomm Over Patent Royalties

Apple Sues Qualcomm Over Patent Royalties(Photo : Bloomberg Technology/ You Tube)

Beijing's Intellectual Property Court said in a statement that Apple Inc. filed a claim against Qualcomm Inc., asserting that the chip supplier manhandled its power in the chip business and withholding for 1 billion Yuan which is $145.32 million damages for participating with the South Korean antitrust authorities. Apple additionally files a second claim against Qualcomm which blamed it for neglecting to live up to promises made to permit standard basic licenses extensively and cheaply.

According to Reuters, Qualcomm said in an emailed statement that it had not yet observed the full objections against it filed in the Chinese lawsuit. However, the Official VP and General Counsel of Qualcomm, Don Rosenberg said that Qualcomm had offered Apple indistinguishable terms from other clients after a 2015 administrative ruling in China and that his firm would shield its plan of action in Chinese courts. Qualcomm is the biggest maker of smartphone chips that has been under fire by the controllers around the globe for its patent authorizing practices.

In addition to the statement of Rosenberg, it is said that these filings by Apple's Chinese backup are simply some portion of Apple's endeavors to discover ways to pay less for Qualcomm's innovation. He added that Apple was offered consistent terms which are acknowledged by more than one hundred other Chinese companies and decline to significantly think if them as. The case files Friday is the first direct test by one of its greatest clients and threatens to overturn how royalties are calculated by any other proprietor of a patent on innovation that underlies current gadgets.

Bloomberg reported that according to Don Rosenberg, it is very certain that Apple's filed case are baseless. Apple has deliberately misrepresented their agreements and transactions, as well as the immensity and estimation of the innovation they have invented, contributed, and shared to all with the mobile device makers through their licensing program. However, Qualcomm likewise accused Apple of urging the regulators to make an assault to Qualcomm in different jurisdictions around the globe by distorting facts and withholding information.

On the other hand, Apple made a statement and said that Qualcomm manufactured its business on older, legacy, standards yet fortify its strength through restrictive strategies and over the top of sovereignties. Regardless of being one of over twelve companies who provided the essential smartphone standards, Qualcomm demands to charge Apple at least five times more installments than the various mobile patent licensors that they have both agreed with joined.

The complaint is likewise a challenge of the legitimacy of some key Qualcomm patents for wireless advancements. Apple requests that the court decides that if the licenses are upheld, that the sovereignty amount is fundamentally lower than what Qualcomm charges now.

 

 

SEE ALSO

Samsung Z2: First Low-End Smartphone Device Supports Tizen 3.0, 4G LTE Network And Bixby a Virtual Assistant

Instagram Live Stories: Supported By Instagram Version 10.0, Will Be Accessible Next Week

Intel's Kabey Lake E3-1200 v6 Xeon Leaked: Features Clock Speed Upgrades with Powerful Performance Improvements

'Pokémon Duel' Utilized Amiibo Figurines and Features Online League Match Mode, Available both Android and iOs Gadgets

Google Declared Play Store and Android Apps will be Accessible on Chromebooks that Launched in 2017

TagsQualcomm, Apple, Apple files antitrust Qualcomm

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Latin Lives & Immigration

Castro's funeral Castro's sister

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Business is booming for Latino entrepreneurs, especially in Southern California, where the growth in the number of Hispanic-owned businesses (HOBs) has bloomed despite the recession and tough economic recovery. But revenues for those enterprises haven't grown at the same pace.

Diversity in Tech: Slack Hires Engineer Who Quit Twitter Citing Lack of Diversity

Congress Split Over Puerto Rico Debt Rescue Bill, Likely Won’t Meet May 1 Deadline

Selena Quintanilla Mac Collection Coming This Fall

USCIS H-1B Cap Exhaustion Suggests Improving US Job Market

Immigrants in America Create Over $1 Billion for US Businesses

SPORTS

Whisper To A Scream Promo whisper ot a scream trailer

Usain Bolt poses during the launch of Nitro Athletics on November 4, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia

Usain Bolt to lose Olympic Gold Medal after teammate lose drug test

Jamaican Sprinter Bolt will have to lose Olympic Gold medal. Jamaican teammate Nesta Carter retrospectively tested positive for a banned substance
Celta Vigo v Real Madrid - Copa Del Rey Quarter-final: Second Leg

Real Madrid Crashes Out of “Copa Del Rey,” Atletico Madrid Advances
Cleveland Cavaliers v New York Knicks

NBA Trade Rumors: Knicks Approach Cavaliers about Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Love Trade
NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love trade, Cavs Declined Offer

NBA News: Knicks Approached Cavs About Carmelo Anthony-Kevin Love Trade, Cavs Declined Offer
Real Madrid v Sevilla - Copa del Rey: Round of 16 First Leg

Real Madrid Star James Rodriguez Setback His Recovery From Injury
NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games

NBA News: Raptors Star DeMar DeRozan Injures Ankle, Will Miss At Least Two Games
NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

NBA News: Former Laker Smush Parker Wants To Team With Former Teammates Kobe Bryant and Lamar Odom On Ice Cube's 'Big3' league

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics