Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Google Declared Play Store and Android Apps will be Accessible on Chromebooks that Launched in 2017

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 24, 2017 12:45 PM EST
Android Apps On A Chromebook! || Acer Chromebook R 13 (Late 2016) Review

Android Apps On A Chromebook! || Acer Chromebook R 13 (Late 2016) Review

Chromebooks are progressively becoming popular because of their low cost, simple administration, and has a solid support of Google's different administrations. At the point when Chromebooks were initially presented, they were restricted to running web applications and Chrome browser extensions. Now Google declared that the Play Store and Android applications would be upheld on Chromebooks.

According to Digital Trends, by empowering Android application support in Chrome OS, a Chromebook will change overnight from a platform with moderately poor application support to one with over a million applications. While Android applications are not as full-featured as the desktop application for Windows and MacOS, they, in any case, give a wide scope of functionality that extremely extends the errands that a Chromebook can be utilized to finish. The news that all Chromebooks that launched in 2017 will have the support of Google Play Store and Android applications that ought to make the platform an easier decision for people and associations.

ARS Technica is likewise stated that Android applications would turn into a staple on Chromebooks, however, at any rate, Google has given customers a timetable for it. A couple of new Chromebook that was declared at CES earlier this month, including the two new Acer Chromebooks and Samsung's Chromebook Plus and Pro gadgets will likewise receive a Play Store and all the Android applications that can regularly access on Android smartphones. The expansion of Android applications significantly extends the interest of Chromebooks.

The Chromium Projects page has additionally upgraded the list of older Chromebooks that supports the Android applications, including the Asus Chromebook Flip, Acer Chromebook R11/C738T, and the Google Chromebook Pixel 2. And it is safe to state that the first Chromebook Pixel that was appeared in 2013 is an excessively old and will not probably receive the Android application update. As of now, Google uncovered that Android applications will just keep on running on the latest system, and it was an intentional choice to leave the older systems.

However, the old Chromebooks will not be completely forgotten. Google still ensures Chrome OS updates for up to five years from the released date of the gadget that under its Auto Update strategy. It may not be able to run the most loved Android applications on the laptop, yet at any rate that the laptop will not be totally old for some time yet. With the access to the Play Store, Chromebooks pick up a biological community as profound as Windows or macOS.

