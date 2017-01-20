'Super Mario Run' Update: Android Version is Coming in March

"Super Mario Run", a gigantic Japanese game that was previously launched in December for iOS, which was instantly a big hit on Apple is now finally on Android. On last Wednesday, Nintendo tweeted that the said game had been wildly popular smartphone game that will be accessible for play on Android in March. However, Nintendo's share price fell sharply because of its negative survey from the clients, and many of them thought that the game was entirely a free game.

According to CNET, the game momentarily reaches the highest gross of the App Store charts for about 40 million of downloads in just four days and become the quickest-selling iOS game in history. Because of its millions of fans who are devoted to pay the $10 just to unlock all the level, Super Mario Run became the highest grossing game for over almost twelve nations on its first week on the app store. However, the examiners scrutinized Nintendo for delaying its access to Super Mario Run for Android clients, which make up a bigger share of mobile gamers.

CNN stated that the release of Android will be drastically expanded in the market for Super Mario, according to Serkan Toto, a Tokyo-based game industry analyst, and he added that it might have a smoother rollout than the Apple release. In any case, Jack Kent, a mobile games analyst at IHS Market said that the Android clients are less likely to pay for the content than their Apple partners. Kent added that the number of downloads will presumably be much higher for the March release, however, the change from the free trial to full-paid clients will probably become lower.

The game is free to download, yet the players who want to move on the third level should pay $10 to unlock the rest of the game. Nintendo additionally reported its next mobile game, such as the "Fire Emblem: Heroes", which will make a big appearance on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store this February 2. Unlike the "Super Mario Run", the "Fire Emblem: Heroes" is a turn-based strategic role-playing game which has two kingdoms that are set to fight each other in a battle.