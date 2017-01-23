Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Monday, January 23, 2017

Samsung Reveals The Reasons Behind Galaxy Note 7 Disastrous Innovation

Jan 23, 2017
After tested more than 200,000 of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, Samsung Electronics finally distinguished what went wrong that prompted to one of the worst innovation reviews. Samsung discovered the imperfections in two sets of batteries from two different manufacturers that made the gadgets prone to burst into flames. The U.S. organizations UL and Exponent additionally examined the batteries that are provided by the South Korea-based Samsung SDI and China-based Amperex Technology Ltd., or ATL.

According to CBC, the president of Samsung's mobile division, Koh Dong-jin, ruled out any issues with different parts of the Note 7, either in its equipment or its software. He likewise denied that the South Korean has hurried to release the premium phone to beat Apple's arrival of its new iPhone. The Note 7 was propelled on August 2, seven days sooner than its predecessor in 2015. Samsung revealed its conclusion and clarifies that the innovation giant's products reminisce that harmed its image and will end up costing the organization at least $5 billion.

 Samsung as one of the world's biggest smartphone maker by shipments administered an investigation with three quality-control and supply-chain investigation firms that are employed to help it in its free investigation. It said that ferreting out the reason for the issue, 700 hundred scientist and specialists tried more than 200,00 gadgets and more than 30,000 batteries and imitated what occurred with the Note 7 devices. Samsung said that the German organization TUV Rheinland determined the Note 7 production chain as one of the major aspects of the investigation.

Moreover, CNBC reported that the Galaxy Note 7 handsets were stuffed with lithium-particle batteries, which are filled with three layers: a positive electrode, a negative one, and a third physical layer that executed as the separator between the initial two. At the point when the positive and negative electrodes touch, it can, however, lead to short circuits inside the battery cells. Koh clarified in the first set of batteries, which were take off with the original gadgets that there was an issue with the upper right-hand corner of the battery cell.

He said that the examination demonstrated the main cause for the occurrences was deflections in the negative electrodes, including the incorrect position of the negative terminal tip that additionally prompted to a higher probability of incidents. And for the second set of batteries, which were provided by an alternated producer and were put into the substitutions units, Samsung discovered liquefied copper on the negative electrode territory. Koh said there are welding issued that prompted to contact between the positive and negative layers that bring short circuits.

The company has reviewed 3.06 million Note 7 mobile phones. Around four percent, or 120,000 units, of the reviewed Galaxy Note 7, are still not returned. Samsung has accepted all penalties for its treatment of the review and its rushed, clearly deficient beginning examination concerning what turned out badly. The organization has said it is planning the arrival of its cutting edge Galaxy mobile phones. To do as such, it expected to completely resolve the mystery over the Note 7.

 

