Amazon Will Take A Shot By Using Virtual Reality On Shopping Apps

For recent years, Virtual Reality has been a major topic with companies like Facebook that attempts to make their core application accessible in Virtual Reality. But nowadays it comes up that Amazon might be taking a shot on some shopping applications that can be utilized as a part of Virtual Reality. On LinkedIn, Amazon was spotted posting a recent job with the assistance of A9 that asks for a "Creative Director, Virtual Reality", which will be in charge of building Amazon's VR shopping experience for the use by millions of clients on a wide range of VR devices.

Android Headlines stated that A9 is a team that is behind from the product search and broadcasting it for Amazon.com. It targets VR to upgrade the store browsing experience falls in accordance with A9's past attempts, which will basically utilize increased reality. For a previous project, it includes Flow, an application that permitted customers to take a photo of an item and instantly discover it on Amazon's family of retailers, and Amazon Product Preview, which the client sees how the items looked at their home before purchasing it.

However, according to Digital Trends, Amazon has not yet formally declared their plans to enable shopping via VR, yet it is an ineffectively to kept a secret that the company is wanting to grasp the medium in just about every other way. Furthermore, Amazon is continually searching for a better approach to motivate the customers to purchase more item from them, and the greater part of their own hardware is based on doing just like that.

Presently this employment posting does not imply that they are looking to create their own VR headset, however, that is not likely out of the domain of possibility. The job offers such a beautiful assurance that the clients might see an Amazon shopping application will be accessible in VR in the near future, which will be quite fascinating. It is intriguing to see that the job posting did not indicate that the VR application would be accessible for only one virtual reality platforms, but for different platforms.

Regarding VR shopping, Amazon's only opponent right now is Alibaba. A Chinese web based business website which exhibited its own particular visual shopping experience for the very first run in November.