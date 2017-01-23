$15 Aerb Multifunctional Remote Adds Up Control To Devices

Individuals have been utilizing different gadgets in every day for work and relaxation. It is not easy to get tangled in messy cables, connectors, controllers, and remotes for every specific stage. This has expanded the interest for a one size fits all innovations like docking stations, chargers, and remotes. Aerb introduces a universal remote with built-I keyboard and mouse.

In particular, this design according to Digital Trends, it is intended for home theater PC setups. The interesting part of a unique all-in-one Aerb X-48 is to give the individual a complete control over the PC, smart TV, gaming systems, and more. This programmable remote is perfect with Android, MacOS, Linux, Windows, and iOS and even smart TV boxes. The plug-and-play configuration works with most stages out of the box is totally re-programmed to particular gadgets.

Moreover, the compact Aerb universal remote can undoubtedly fit in every pocket or bag as it has over seven inches in length. The low-profile wireless receiver connects to any standard USB port and eliminates cable mess. This gadget likewise serves as an air mouse too with the use of sensors to recognize the remote's movement and move the cursor accordingly. It also has a convenient QWERTY keyboard on the back of the unit that acknowledges for text input for Internet inquiries, in-game chats, emails, and anything else that may need to sort out.

This all-in-one Aerb universal remote is currently has a strong 4.1-star client rating on Amazon that has more than 860 reviews. The available gadget is presently marked down for 59 percent off from $37 of the original price. A new rendition of it that has a dark and green-colored is likewise available for $16 from $37 of the original cost.

All-in-one Aerb Universal Remote Features: