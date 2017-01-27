Daniel Cormier, Anthony Johnson Rematch Postponed to April 2017: Cormier to Defend Light Heavyweight Title?

After being defeated in the previous MMA match, Daniel Cormier will try to regain his title by having a rematch against Anthony Johnson this coming April

According to Express, Daniel Cormier will be defending for the third time his light heavyweight title. He won the title against the same adversary in January 2015. Cormier a native of San Jose Ca. has a win - loss record of 18 -1. He is a little bit older than his opponent at 37 years of age.

Cormier won the first fight via a submission hold during their first fight sat UFC 187.

Advertisement

Johnson, on the other hand, is a native of Boca Raton, Florida has a record of 22 - 5 is 32 years old. Johnson tapped out of a rear naked choke in the third round. The fight was scheduled for 5 rounds.

Despite a difference in fighting styles, the champ promised to fight rumble style. According to Cormier and we quote: "No wrestling, it will be a standing fight this time around."

Daniel Cormier will defend his title against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210. The original fight dubbed Rumble Rematch was canceled on account of a Cormier's adductor tendon injury will finally happen. Anthony vows to avenge his lost to Cormier when they first met for the title. It will be a battle of styles once again when the two meets for the second time. Cormier's wrestling style technique will meet the rumble style of Anthony at UFC 210, MMA Mania reported.

Cormier is considered as the second best fighter in his division. He is more known for his Olympic Wrestling style, coupled with his kicks and tackles. Promising to stand and fight toe to toe with Johnson shocked the MMA World. It would be like fighting King Kong on his own terms if he does that says some pundits.

The fight originally slated Dec. 10 but will finally happen on April 8, 2017. Daniel Cormier will defend his title against Anthony Johnson at UFC 210.