Latest Mario Sports Superstars Trailer Focuses On Five Sports

Good news Mario fans! The newest trailer for Mario Sports Superstars trailer has just been recently uploaded to the UK Nintendo Youtube Channel. The trailer shows lots of details for the baseball mode of the game. The latest Mario Sports Superstars with a 3DS title lets the players enjoy several sports in one game.

According to Nintendo Blog, the new trailer of the game introduce the idea of the ability of the players to select all seven teammates and which position they want to play in the field as well as the batting order.

In every mode of the Mario Sports, Superstars game give players an opportunity to experience the full-scale of all five sports. The baseball mode is no exception. According to the video, there are different techniques for play because the pitcher can throw the balls in a variety of ways to keep the players on their toes.

The latest Mario Sports Superstars for Nintendo 3DS is a compilation of five sports such as Football, Baseball, Tennis, Golf, and Horse Racing. The Football game has full-on 11-a-side rules. All of them are full-scale sets.

According to Gamespot, the game is not only a single-player tournament for all the games mentioned above. There are local and online multiplayer modes that apply to use. The game allows gamers to compete with their friends, local family, and even against the best players from the different parts of the globe.

It was also confirmed the that Mario Sports Superstars will soon be available for the 3DS in Europe starting March 10 and will also be released in U.S and Japan weeks after. World Tour--Mario Sports Superstars was developed by Camelot - the team working behind Mario Tennis: Ultra Smash and Mario Golf.

Nintendo's colorful cast of characters will also be playable. Gamers can pick everyone from Mario, Luigi, and Yoshi, to Wario, Waluigi, and Rosalina.



