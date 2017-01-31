Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Big Bang Theory' Season 10 Episode 14 Features Sheldon And his Emotion Machine In 'The Emotion Detection Automation'

Jan 31, 2017
For "Big Bang Theory" Episode 14 of Season 10, emotions will be the key topic that the team of geeks will tackle, as always, hilariously. "The Emotion Detection Automation" shows how Sheldon Cooper gets excited with his machine that detects other people's feelings. Then Raj will be on the hot seat with four ex-girlfriends as they planned on helping him cope up with his relationship mistakes.

The show's episode that should have been aired last January 26 was delayed for a week for no specific reason, although this has been the case of some of "Big Bang Theory" shows as it collects a whole month of its ratings. With one week of an episode replay, avid viewers are hoping that February 2 will come for this fresh new episode to air, as Mobile & Apps reports. The episode will highlight Sheldon's emotion machine and his plans on how he will use it to other people.

The machine was first tested by Leonard and it revealed how happy he was for his friend Sheldon with his new machine. As he shows it off with Amy, Bernadette and Howard, they were made to believe that Sheldon had a change of heart by being thoughtful and helpful in a way. However, International Business Times reports Sheldon as always, a naïve person, was planning to use the machine to manipulate other people by knowing their feelings.

Meanwhile, emotions are also pouring in with the group of Raj's ex-girlfriends as they divulge how pushy and needy he was a boyfriend. He will also be tagged as a mama's boy and was also mocked on why he and Howard never became a couple.

All this and more as "Big Bang Theory" airs a fresh new episode on February 2. In the meantime, watch the show every Thursdays 8 p.m. EST on CBS.

